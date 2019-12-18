Naira loses 9K against Dollar at Investors’ Forex Market

The Naira weakened against the Dollar, having lost 9 kobo, representing 0.02 per cent to S/N363.70 at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) foreign exchange window on Wednesday.

The Naira at the official rate remains unchanged to close at N306.95/$1 as against yesterday’s position.

Investors traded a total of $86.62 million through the I&E window on Wednesday.

At the interbank, the Naira/USD spot and SMIS rates remained stable to close at N306.95/$ and N358.51/$ respectively.

The Naira remained stable at the parallel markets, as both the cash and transfer rates closed unchanged at N361.00/$ and N363.50/$ respectively