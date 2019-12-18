Nigerian Equity Market rebounds, gains 0.02%

The Nigerian Equity market recovered from the previous day’s, appreciating 0.02 per cent on Wednesday, despite more stocks being bearish.

At the end of Wednesday’s trading session, 18 equities declined, while 17 appreciated.

The All-Share Index (ASI) went up by 5.29 absolute points, representing 0.02 per cent growth to close at 26,665.73 points, while Market Capitalization increased N2.56 billion, representing 0.02 per cent appreciated to close at N12.87 trillion.

Ikeja Hotel gained 9.80 per cent to emerge the top gainer, while UAC-Properties shed -10 per cent to top the losers chart.

All the sectors finished in the green territory except the banking sector that declined -0.44 per cent and oil and gas which was flat.

Investors traded 232.68 million units of equities valued at N3.19 billion in 2,831 deals, with Access Bank topping the activities chart with regards to volume, having traded 64.20 million units worth N636.03 million and GTBank’s investors exchanged 26.58 million units valued at N786.01 million.