Naira depreciates 0.16% in I&E Forex Window

The Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window opened at N360.50, traded high at N362.00 and eventually closed at N361.24, representing a 0.16 per cent depreciation against Friday’s closing position. A total of $161.12 million was transacted through the I&E window on Monday.

At the parallel market, the cash rate depreciated by 0.06 per cent to N359.00/$, while the transfer rate remained unchanged at N363.50/$.

The Naira exchange rate at the official window remained unchanged at N306.95/$1 against Friday’s position.