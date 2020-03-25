The cash and transfer rates of the naira depreciated by N4 and N5 to close at N400.00 and N415.00/$ respectively at the parallel market on Wednesday.

The Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window opened at N381.29, traded high at N387.75 and eventually closed at N380.25, representing 0.07 per cent appreciation against yesterday’s closing position.

Investors exchanged a total of $56.20 million was transacted through the I&E window.

At the interbank, the Naira/USD spot and SMIS rates remained unchanged D/D at N361.00/$ and N358.51/$ respectively.