Adebayo Obajemu

Nigeria Aviation Handling Company Plc on August 3rd, 2020 released its unaudited financial results for the period ended 30th June 2020. The result revealed that the Company declined in Revenue by 25.49% to arrive at N3.576 billion against the previous’ N4.800 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

The Profit after Tax (PAT), also dipped by 130% to close the period at a loss of N143 million against the previous close of N467 billion in HY’20.

With about 1.5 billion Share outstanding, the Shareholders’ earnings per share fell by about 130.60% to close at a deficit of N0.09 from N0.29 recorded same period last year.

At a reference price of N1.98, it closed Monday 3rd, 2020 the company’s PE Ratio is at -22.48x with earnings yield of -4.45%