Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian Stock market on Tuesday closed on a positive note as positive sentiments persist for Q2 earnings published by quoted firms. The All Share Index grew by 0.31% to settle at 24,841.94 points from the previous close of 24,766.12 points.

Market Capitalisation grew by 0.31% to close at N12.959 trillion from the previous close of N12.919 trillion. This implies a gain of N40 billion for investors at the close of trade.

An aggregate of 154.47 million units of shares were traded in 4,222 deals, valued at N1.46 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed positive as 23 equities appreciated in their share prices against 10 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

AXA Mansard led other percentage gainers with 9.72% growth, closing at N1.58 from the previous close of N1.44.

UACN, Jaiz Bank and NPF Microfinance Bank among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.73%, 7.27% and 5.88% respectively.

Percentage Losers

CAP Plc led other price decliners as it shed 9.94% of its share price to close at N15.40 from the previous close of N17.10.

Total Plc, Ardova and Unilever among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.91%, 9.67% and 8.57% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Transcorp traded about 13.54 million units of its shares in 84 deals, valued at N8.08 million.

FBN Holdings Plc traded about 11.72 million units of its shares in 224 deals, valued at N59.18 million.

WAPCO traded about 8.96 million units of its shares in 151 deals, valued at N105.26 million