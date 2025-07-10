My administration does not make a distinction between federal and state institutions – Gov. Otti

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has said his administration does not discriminate between federal and state institutions as his government will continue to give due attention to federal institutions in the state for the benefit of Ndi-Abia.

Governor Otti stated this while receiving in audience the Council and Management Staff of the Federal Polytechnic Ngodo Isuochi, Umunneochi LGA, led by the Chairman of its Governing Council, Alhaji Suleiman Oduwale.

The governor used the forum to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the establishment of the Polytechnic in the state and congratulated the chairman of the Governing Council on starting on a good note, including securing accreditation for some courses.

He also appreciated the chairman of the council for starting construction work at the permanent site of the institution.

“For us, as a government, we don’t care whether an institution is Federal or State. We don’t pay so much attention to whether it’s a federal, state or local government.

“They are going to be used by our people anyhow you slice and dice it. The majority of the students in the Federal Polytechnic are Abia people.

“If the Federal Government, in its magnanimity, approved the establishment of a Polytechnic in Abia, we should be happy and supportive.

“So, on that basis, the request for a CofO came. Of course, we have established a system where from the time you apply for a CofO, subject to all the conditions being met, to the time the C of O gets into your hands, it should not take more than 30 days.

Governor Otti who noted the improved security situation at the Umunneochi LGA, said, security is everything, pointing out that a lot of attention is being paid to Uturu – Isuikwuato axis to further tighten security in the area.

The governor therefore assured that his administration would continue to collaborate with various security agencies in the state with a view to nipping in the bud all forms of insecurity in any part of the state.

“On the issue of security, When we came here, we found that, that area was left to bandits. Just like parts of Isuikwuato. And we made it very clear that we were not going to tolerate it. So, it was a battle, and we knew we were going to win the battle. They all had to relocate.

“We have seen a few sporadic incidents happening in different parts of Isuikwuato. While this meeting was delayed was that the State Director of DSS came to see me. I mean, I just finished a short meeting with him and that was to deal with Uturu in Isiukwuato LGA, where the State University is located.

“So for us, security is the most important thing in everything we do. Because if we are not secure, you probably wouldn’t be able to even visit”, Gov. Otti stated.

Earlier, the Chairman, Governing Council Federal Polytechnic Ngodo, Isuochi, Alhaji Suleiman Oduwale, said the visit was to thank Governor Otti for his support for the development of the School including granting Certificate of Occupancy for the permanent site of the Polytechnic which has enabled them to start construction work in the site.

Oduwale, while equally thanking the governor for donating and energizing a new transformer to the school, informed the Governor that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) just granted accreditation for the study of electrical electronics in the polytechnic.

He thanked the governor for upgrading the security architecture of the area, which has sent positive signal to parents to send their children to study in the school, describing him as a shining star who has really proven to be on a mission to make a positive change.

The state Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Prof. Uche Eme Uche and Special Adviser to the Governor on Tertiary Education, Dr. Emeka Enyiazu were present during the visit.