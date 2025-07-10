FG donates 3,500 life jackets to Ogun govt to enhance water transport safety 

Ogun State Government has received 3,500 life jackets from the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy towards enhancing safety in inland water transportation across the state.

Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, in a symbolic flag-off ceremony at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Transportation, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to strengthening safety protocols on its waterways.

Abiodun represented by the Commissioner for Transportation, Engr. Olugbenga Dairo, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for the life-saving gesture to riverine and coastal communities across the country.

“To begin with, I express my deepest appreciation to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, whose visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the safety and prosperity of Nigerians continue to inspire confidence across the nation. Today’s event is a reflection of that commitment — a life-saving gesture to thousands of our riverine and coastal communities, marked by the distribution of an initial tranche of 1,000 life jackets to Ogun State,” he stated.

The governor that safety on waterways was not a privilege but a right, describing the initiative as an investment in human capital development, which aligns with the pillars of the ISEYA Mantra of his administration.

He also gave assurance of Ogun State continued collaboration with the Federal Ministry on developing marine infrastructure, enforcing safety standards and advancing the blue economy.

In his remarks, Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, Hon. Adegboyega Oyetola, represented by the Director of Marine Services, Dr. (Mrs.) Mercy Ilori, noted that the life jacket distribution and awareness campaign was designed to ensure that all waterways users could navigate safely and confidently.

He urged all boat operators and ferry associations to adopt the proper use of life jackets, emphasising, “Wearing a life jacket is not an inconvenience; it is a shield. Please enforce its use among passengers and lead by example. Embrace the slogan: No life jacket, no entry”.

Ogun State’s expansive network of rivers and creeks, especially around the Ijebu Waterside and Yewa areas play a vital role in the everyday lives of residents by supporting mobility, trade and cultural exchange not only within the state but also with neighboring states and countries. The Minister noted that, the waterways were more than just transit routes, they sustain livelihoods, commerce and inter-community ties.

Commenting on the importance of the life jackets, Chairman of the Ogun State House of Assembly Committee on Transportation, Hon. Igbalaye Ayodele, advised all stakeholders to make use of the life jackets rather than abandon them, emphasising that they were for their safety.

In a goodwill message, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, represented by Engr. Elsie Egwuatu, enjoined waterway operators to keep the life jackets clean and presentable so as to encourage passengers to use them. She urged passengers to see the jackets as personal flotation devices essential for their safety in the event of any mishap on the water.

In her welcome address, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mrs. Aderonke Tokunbo-Peter, described the event as a pivotal step towards enhancing public safety and the welfare of those who rely on inland waterways for their daily activities.

She emphasised that the collaboration between Ogun State and the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy aligns with the State’s Strategic Transportation Master Plan.

Responding on behalf of the Association, the National President of the Association of Tourist Boat Owners and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), Dr. Ganiyu Balogun, appreciated both the Federal and Ogun State Governments for providing life jackets to operators. He gave assurances that operators would be sensitised to enforce the mandatory use of life jackets by all passengers.