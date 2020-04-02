MTN Nigeria has disclosed that it has donated 1.4 billion airtime, data and devices for connectivity support to frontline health agencies fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The telecom giant in a statement released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, stated that it provided communication systems, analytical response management and risk profiling to help the government fight the pandemic and it also provided airtime, data and analytics worth over N500 million to support the federal and state governments.

To help its subscribers cope with the lockdown, it is giving them up to 300 free SMS per month so that they would be able to keep in touch with their love ones and it has also partnered with Ayabo, a messaging OTT provider, to grant free daily data access to its subscribers.

MTN is also offering free money transfers to the Momo Agent Network from the Y’ello Digital Financial Services.