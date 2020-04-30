Adebayo Obajemu

MTN Nigeria, a leading telecom giant declared a turnover of N329 billion in its first quarter report for 2020. This represents a growth of 16.68 percent when compared to the turnover of N282 billion reported in the first quarter of 2019.

The unaudited financial statement for the three months ended 31 March 2020 was published on Wednesday on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The profit before tax of the telecom giant appreciated by 8.86 percent to N76.308 billion when compared to the pre- tax profit of N70.096 billion reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Profit after tax for the period under review was N51.146 billion, up by 5.58 percent from N48.441 billion reported in Q1 2019.

The earnings per share MTN Nigeria is N2.51 up by 5.58% when compared to the earnings per share of N2.38 reported in Q1 2019.

With reference to the share price of N104.9, the P.E ratio of MTN Nigeria stands at 41.79x with earnings yield of 2.39%