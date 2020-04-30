Adebayo Obajemu

Zenith Bank on Wednesday published its financial report for the three months ended 31 March, 2020.

In the unaudited financial statement, the financial giant reported gross earnings of N166.8 billion, up by 5.5 percent when compared to the gross earnings of N158.1 billion reported in the first quarter of 2019.

Profit before tax rose by 2.61 percent to N58.79 billion from N57.29 billion reported in Q1 2019.

Profit after tax for the period under review was N50.53 billion, up by 0.58 percent from N50.23 billion reported in Q1 2019.

The earnings per share of the financial institution is N1.61, up by 0.58 percent from the earnings per share of N1.60 in the first quarter of 2019.

With reference to the share price of N14.7, the P.E ratio of Zenith Bank is calculated as 9.13x with earnings yield of 10.95%.