MTN Nigeria named the most compliant listed coy on NGX

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has been named the most compliant listed company at the Nigeria Exchange Made of Africa Awards held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos on December 6, 2022.

The award recognises the listed company with the highest level of compliance with the Rules of the Exchange and other applicable laws and regulations.

Accepting the award, the Chief Financial Officer of MTN Nigeria, Modupe Kadiri said:

“Since MTN Nigeria’s listing on NGX in 2019, we have been very deliberate in the way we have approached our compliance with the rules and regulations of The Exchange, which are designed to ensure that the market operates credibly and transparently; two principles we believe are essential to the functioning of a world class exchange. We hope that by continuing to demonstrate the highest level of compliance, we can bolster the reputation of The Exchange”.

Commenting on the award, MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola said: “I am extremely pleased with this significant achievement, which recognises the hard work our team has done over the last few years. Compliance is at the heart of our business and embedded in the strategic priorities that underpin our Ambition 2025 strategy. Achieving this accolade early in that journey indicates that we are in the right track”.