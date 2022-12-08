Wema Bank trains entrepreneurs in Port Harcourt

Adebayo Obajemu

Wema Bank SME Business School has disclosed that it has trained 156 Small and Medium Enterprise owners in Port Harcourt.

According to the bank, 156 participants comprising SME customers and non-customers of the bank attended the 4th edition of the Wema Bank SME Business School, which was designed to impart business management skills and first-rate entrepreneurial knowledge to SMEs operating in the South-South region of the country.

The Wema Bank SME Business School 4.0 was held between November 14-18 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.