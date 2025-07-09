I Go Dye appointed global peace, development ambassador

Comedy merchant Ambassador Francis Agoda, aka I Go Dye has attained a remarkable feat with this latest appointment as a Global Diplomat for Sustainable Development and Peace Advocate by the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA).

This honour, conferred by the Senate and Governing Council of IAWPA, is a formal acknowledgment of I Go Dye’s decades-long commitment to humanitarian causes, peacebuilding, and sustainable development.

In his capacity as a global diplomat, Amb. Agoda will work with foreign ministries of UN-member states to strengthen multilateral diplomacy, promote global peace efforts, and advance the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To facilitate his new role, he has been issued an official UN diplomatic passport (Laissez-Passer), a UN diplomatic ID card recognizing him as His Excellency, Ambassador Francis Agoda, and a UNV Roster Code. He has also been assigned a diplomatic license plate — Corps Diplomatique EPA CD 79, for official peace missions globally.

I Go Dye’s activism is deeply rooted in personal tragedy. In 1997, he narrowly survived the deadly Ijaw-Itsekiri conflict in Warri, Delta State, which took the lives of three close friends. Shot and traumatized, he chose not to be a victim of violence but a voice for peace. By 1999, he had become a leading advocate for demilitarization in the Niger Delta and a campaigner for equitable development in the region.

His advocacy caught international attention with the release of “Peace in Sight”, a short documentary co-produced with the Nigerian government and the United Nations, aimed at fostering peace and unity in conflict-prone areas.

Beyond laughter, I Go Dye is known for his bold political satire and unwavering advocacy for good governance and social reform. Through open letters to African leaders and sharp social commentary wrapped in humor, he has inspired millions to think critically about leadership, corruption, and public accountability.

His dedication to using his platform for societal change has earned him over 300 awards, making him the most awarded stand-up comedian in Africa.

In 2019, amid the global COVID-19 crisis, I Go Dye demonstrated his compassion once again by donating his $9.5 million FAPOH Mansion to the Nigerian government for use as an isolation center. He also provided relief materials to vulnerable communities, underscoring his genuine commitment to national and grassroots development.

His earlier appointment as a UN Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) Ambassador in 2014 and subsequent designation as a UN SDGs Ambassador in 2016 are further proof of his long-standing impact on global development initiatives.

I Go Dye’s influence has transcended national boundaries. In 2017, he was awarded the Africa Child Prize, joining an elite group that includes President Adama Barrow, Dr. Nelson Mandela, Prof. Wole Soyinka, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo. That same year, he was also named Africa Child Ambassador by the African Union.