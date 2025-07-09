Why I sided with Princess during alleged rape case of a minor – Iyabo Ojo

Controversial actress Iyabo Ojo has revealed why she supported comedienne Princess during the Baba Ijesha alleged rape saga.

During an episode of The Goldroom with Iyabo, she shared her personal experiences of being molested multiple times and how that ignited her outrage and motivation to speak out against the abuse.

She voiced disappointment at how adults manipulated the story and attacked the victim and Princess, highlighting the need for societal change.

Iyabo stressed that as entertainers, they have a responsibility to set a positive example and preach good values.

She noted that she holds her fellow entertainers to a higher standard, especially when it comes to issues like this, and feels strongly about calling out wrongdoing within the industry.

Iyabo said: “I remember when it was during the rape issue, the young lady who was allegedly møl3sted by one of my senior colleague.

“I really didn’t control my emotions then because I was outraged by what happened and I think it’s because I was also coming from that part, where I had gone through whatever she went through multiple times than hers and I just felt like enough is enough we need to start speaking out for the girl and boy child.

“I was taken aback when I saw adults manipulating the story and even coming for the child and Princess, and that made me know we have a long way to go in Nigeria.

“You’ll notice when I kick, I kick when my fellow entertainers do wrong, because I feel like we are supposed to do right by our people, that’s why we are entertainers. We are also evangelist because if we’re playing a bad role something bad must happen to the person playing the bad role, we are preaching, we cannot be preaching and doing the same bad thing that we’re telling people that is wrong, so for me it gets to me more when a known person does something wrong“.