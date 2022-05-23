Monkeypox: Children at risk of severe cases – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has warned that severe cases of monkeypox are common in children.

The disease, which according to the World Health Organisation is endemic to West and Central African countries, has started to surface in European countries.

According to the NCDC, while there are only 46 suspected cases with 15 confirmed so far, countries such as the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Portugal, Spain and Canada, among others reported cases of the disease.

The centre assured Nigerians of its capacity to effectively diagnose and respond to cases, while it also warned that severe cases commonly occur in children.

The NCDC, in a message posted on its Facebook page, stated, “Monkeypox is usually self-limiting, with the symptoms lasting between two and three weeks.

“This means that most patients will recover with proper care. Severe cases are common among children.

“Symptoms include fever, body pain, weaknesses, sore throat and rashes on face, palms, soles of feet and other parts of the body.”