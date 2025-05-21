Days after a Lagos banker, Osemudiamen Idemudia, was announced missing by his family, his body was found at a morgue in the Yaba area of the state.

Business Hallmark had earlier reported that Idemudia, who worked in the Point-of-Sale department of a commercial bank in the Ikota area of Lagos State, was last sighted on the evening of May 9 in the CMS area of the state.

Family member of the deceased, who identified himself simply as Segun said on Wednesday that the corpse was discovered on Sunday during a desperate search across hospitals and morgues in the state.

According to him, the deceased 26-year-old banker was found with deep machete cuts on his head, face, and legs.

He added that the discovery raised suspicions that he might have been murdered.

“We have found Osemudiamen’s body. He was murdered. We found the body on Sunday in a morgue at Yaba with machete cuts on his head, face, and legs. I’m so sad.”

Segun further said that the police were said to have brought the corpse to the morgue.

He also added that efforts to get more details about how and where the body was recovered from were unsuccessful as the attendants could not provide the identities of the officers.

“The staff members of the morgue claimed that the body was brought in by the police but when we asked where they brought the body from, they could not provide an answer. They said they did not have details of the policemen who brought the corpse to their facility. That made the discovery more complicated.”

According to him, the remains had been buried by the family on Tuesday.

The father of the late banker, Julius, while narrating what transpired on the day his son went missing, said that he left the office alongside a colleague for an appointment with a senior staff member at the bank’s headquarters in CMS, Lagos Island.

However, upon their arrival at CMS, the scheduled meeting was cancelled by the official.

The two colleagues then decided to head home.

He said that after parting ways with his colleague, Osemudiamen was neither seen nor heard from again.

He said, “Osemudiamen has been missing since Friday, May 9. He resumed at his office in Ikota that morning and later planned to go to the head office with a colleague after work for an appointment they had with a senior staff member. However, while they were on their way, the official called to say he wouldn’t be able to see them until Monday.

“When they eventually got to CMS, they parted ways. As usual, Osemudiamen was expected to board a bus to Iyana Ipaja, and from there, take another bus to Igando. But when it started getting late and we hadn’t heard from him, we became worried. After 24 hours of no contact, we raised the alarm. Since then, we haven’t heard from him. Our hearts are heavy with worry. This is so unlike him, and we are deeply concerned for his safety and well-being.”

Julius said the incident was reported at the Igando Police Station which is close to the Akesan area where Osemudiamen lived.