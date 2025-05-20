Saudi Arabia nabs alleged wife, mother of notorious bandit leader Ado Aliero while on Hajj

Security operatives in Saudi Arabia have reportedly taken into custody two women believed to be the wife and mother of Ado Aliero, one of Nigeria’s most notorious bandit leaders while performing Hajj.

Reliable sources with the knowledge of case said that the duo was picked up in an intelligence-led operation believed to be connected to a network of fugitives tied to the deadly Northwest insurgency.

The arrest reportedly took place in the holy city of Medina, where the women had been living under assumed identities.

A trending video reveals the duo sitting among pilgrims in the Holy Land.

Ado Aliero, known for being behind mass abductions and violent attacks across Zamfara and neighbouring states, has long been on Nigeria’s most wanted list.

His rise in the criminal underworld is widely believed to have been linked to a web of local and transnational support, raising fresh questions about the reach and financing of bandit networks.

Nigerian security agencies are said to be in close coordination with their Saudi counterparts as investigations deepen. The identities and roles of the arrested women are yet to be officially confirmed, but sources suggest they may hold key intelligence to Aliero’s movements and funding.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), on Monday, intercepted a suspected kidnap kingpin identified as Sani Galadi at Sultan Abubakar International Airport, Sokoto.

It was learnt that Galadi, who was arrested at about 11:15am at the airport during a screening exercise for pilgrims, was trailed by the intelligence officers and finally arrested at the Hajj terminal.

Galadi’s arrest came less 24 hours after a wanted kidnap kingpin was also arrested at the hajj camp in Abuja while en route to Saudi Arabia.

Security agencies had earlier declared Abuja kingpin wanted following his alleged involvement in some kidnappings within Kogi and Abuja.

Confirming Sokoto’s arrest a highly-placed source within security agencies said the intelligence officers were on a covert operations to rid the country of heinous crimes and criminalities.

