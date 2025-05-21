FIJ, U.S. consulate launch journalism fellowship honouring Adegbite

The Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), in partnership with the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, has launched the Adejumobi Adegbite Fellowship for Young Journalists — a one-year program aimed at nurturing the next generation of Nigerian investigative reporters.

The fellowship, named in memory of Adejumobi Adegbite, a respected journalist and former Information Specialist at the U.S. Consulate who passed away in July 2023, is open to early-career Nigerian journalists with five or fewer years of experience in TV, radio, print, or online media.

Ten selected fellows will receive mentorship, training in investigative and data-driven journalism, and mobile journalism tools to support impactful reporting.

Julie McKay, Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Consulate, praised Adegbite’s legacy: “We’re grateful to FIJ for partnering with us to honour Adegbite’s legacy in this meaningful way and for inspiring the next generation of reporters to pursue journalism with integrity and excellence.”

Eligibility Requirements:

Applicants must be Nigerian journalists with under five years of experience.

Open to interns, freelancers, part-time, and full-time journalists permanently residing in Nigeria.

U.S. government program alumni are ineligible.

Candidates must submit two investigative reports published within the last 24 months.

Opinion pieces, features, and analyses will not be accepted.

Shortlisted applicants must attend sessions in Lagos and participate in two online meetings.

How to Apply:

Interested journalists should send the following to [email protected] by Monday, May 26, 2025:

Two recent investigative stories

A personal statement (max 1000 words) explaining their journalism inspiration and how the fellowship will benefit their career

A CV

The fellowship aims to empower young Nigerian reporters to produce high-quality, public interest journalism.