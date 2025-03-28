The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has voiced in strong terms his displeasure over the shooting of a Nigerian Immigration Officer allegedly on the orders of a Chinese company operating in Nigeria.

The minister said the incident which happened in Niger state was “an attack” on Nigeria.

Tunji-Ojo made this known at a stakeholders’ sensitisation workshop on implementing the Nigeria visa policy 2025 on Thursday in Abuja.

“I will not go to any country, open a company, and say the immigration service cannot come out. I will not do that,” Tunji-Ojo said.

“I don’t want to mention the company here, but they shot one of our immigration officers. They told their security attaché to shoot our officer, and he did— a foreign company?

“That happened a couple of weeks ago in Niger, and we are going to take it up with the Chinese embassy because it’s a Chinese company.

“I won’t go to China as a Nigerian, enter a company, and tell my security to shoot a government official in uniform. It’s never done anywhere in the world. That alone is an attack on Nigeria.”

Giving graphic details of the incident, the minister noted that the officer was carrying out his lawful duties before the firm acted difficult.

“For a father to leave his children to fulfil his legitimate responsibility, go to a company, and say, ‘I need to see your expatriates, let’s see your list’, just to ask questions — and the next thing, you lock the gate and shoot him?” Tunji-Ojo asked.

“That is a diplomatic issue, and we will handle it. It will not happen again. So we are going to be very firm. We will not disturb your business or overburden your operations.

“But don’t make us inferior in our land. We are going to be very tough on this. I’m not just speaking with passion; I’m speaking with anger.”

The minister reminded foreign firms that the government has the authority to revoke business licenses and declare companies operating with impunity, illegal.

“No company is above the law. We will not tolerate it. No agent, no company is above the law,” he added.

“We are doing our best to make things easier and to collaborate with businesses. But please, we beg you, do not insult us. We will not disrespect you.

“As long as the president remains in office, nobody will disrespect you in Nigeria. All we ask for is mutual respect.”

Recall that on Tuesday, Tunji-Ojo announced the introduction of an expatriate administration system from May 1 to monitor foreign workers in the country.

The announcement came as the minister said Nigeria would begin to clamp down on irregular migrants.