The number of deceased Nigerians with assets in The United Kingdom has hit 58, according to the release by The United Kingdom (UK).

Recall that early this week, the UK government had published a list of unclaimed estates and properties belonging to 5,806 individuals who resided and died in the UK, including Nigerians.

The list, released details the names, dates of death, places of death, marital status, and Bona Vacantia (BV) reference numbers of the deceased.

The names of the deceased Nigerians have now hit 58, and include Adenike Adebiyi, whose date of death is unknown, from Hackney, London N1, identified as a spinster with BV reference BV21003032/1, and Arbel Aai’Lotta’Qua Abouarh, who died on 5 February 1998 in Chiswick, London W4, listed as a widower with BV reference BV984930/1. Other entries include Akanni Jeremiah Adejumo, who passed away on 31 March 2017 in Muswell Hill, London N10 (BV21711076/1), and Solomon Adekanmibi, who died on 31 January 2021 in Colchester, Essex (BV22207473/1), both with marital status unspecified.

The full list of 58 Nigerians includes detailed records such as dates of death ranging from 19 July 1995 (Julius Taiwo Akinyeye, Derby, Derbyshire, BV960071/1) to 24 May 2021 (Louisa Holmes, Cheam, Sutton, BV22201373/1), and locations spanning London, Birmingham, Leeds, and other UK regions.

The following are the details of the 58 Nigerians on the list:

1. Arbel Aai’Lotta’Qua Abouarh, 5/2/1998, Chiswick London W4, Widower, BV984930/1

2. Adenike Adebiyi (date of death unknown), Hackney London N1, Spinster, BV21003032/1

3. Akanni Jeremiah Adejumo, 31/03/2017, Muswell Hill London N10, (marital status unknown), BV21711076/1

Advertisement

4. Solomon Adekanmibi, 31/01/2021, Colchester Essex, (marital status unknown), BV22207473/1

5. Ganiyu Akambi Aderinto, 20/07/2016, Archway London N19, (marital status unknown), BV21808132/1

6. Richard Adesanya, 20/07/2016, Hackney London E9, (marital status unknown), BV21808132/1

7. Jeff Adhekeh, (date of death unspecified), South Kensington London SW7, (marital status unknown), BV22107842/1

8. Isaac Ademola Adio, 17/08/2012, Harrow Middlesex, Bachelor, BV21304418/1

9. Julius Ajidahuan, (date of death unspecified), Ilford Essex, Bachelor, BV2097929/1

10. Julius Taiwo Akinyeye, 19/07/1995, Derby Derbyshire, (marital status unknown), BV960071/1

11. Charles Ayodele Aliu, 31/03/2011, Solihull West Midlands, Bachelor, BV21213206/1

12. Peter Ifeanyi Arinze, 23/03/2000, Camberwell London SE5, Bachelor, BV2026061/1

Advertisement

13. Folayele Festus Awosika, 1/3/2001, Hammersmith London W6, (marital status unknown), BV2037690/1

14. Olajide Ayinde, 25/04/1997, Hackney London E9, Bachelor, BV974293/1

15. Matthew Balogun, 31/12/2005, Clapham London SW4, Bachelor, BV2084437/1

16. Henry Banjoko Nigeria, (date of death unknown), Hampstead London NW3, Bachelor, BV2074183/1

17. John Olaolu Bankole, 27/04/2010, London EC1V, Husband, BV21105049/1

18. Tessi Bello, 15/10/2003, Camden London NW3, Bachelor, BV2051782/1

19. Peter Benson, 1/2/2019, Stratford London E15, (marital status unknown), BV21918199/1

20. Paul Benard, (date of death unknown), Camden London NW1, Widower, BV2087609/1

21. Eugene Bucknor, 2/3/2021, Brockley London SE4, Bachelor, BV22108784/1

Advertisement

22. Samuel Emeka Chude, (date of death unspecified), Birmingham, (marital status unknown), BV21201209/1

23. Nathaniel Davies, 7/4/2010, Clapton London E5, Bachelor, BV21211255/1

24. Charles Dixon, 4/8/2018, Basingstoke Hampshire, (marital status unknown), BV21817506/1

25. Enwukwe Graham Kwedi Ede, 6/1/2011, Lambeth London SE1, (marital status unknown), BV21106358/1

26. Sunny Eyo Edem, 16/09/2011, Ilford Essex, Widow, BV21114789/1

27. Victor Adedapo Olufemi Fani-Kayode, 15/08/2001, Birmingham West Midlands, Bachelor, BV2026069/1

28. Bose Abosede Elizabeth Fige, 4/5/2008, Paddington London W2, Spinster, BV2085258/1

29. Samuel William MacAuley Godwin, 25/02/2010, Lambeth London SE1, Bachelor, BV21106495/1

30. Salamatu Harford, (date of death unspecified), South Norwood London SE25, Widow, BV2091608/1

Advertisement

31. Louisa Holmes, 24/05/2021, Cheam Sutton, Spinster, BV22201373/1

32. Tamunokombia Morris Isodiki, (date of death unspecified), Camden London NW1, Single man, BV2011682/1

33. Oyinoluwa Ttijesulase Jesugoodness, 4/5/2011, Tottenham London N15, (marital status unknown), BV21400247/1

34. Ibidun Johnson, 14/02/2003, Peckham London SE15, (marital status unknown), BV21307554/1

35. William Kadry, (date of death unspecified), Fulham London SW6, Bachelor, BV21200174/1

36. Victoria Myers, 7/8/2010, St. Johns Wood London NW8, Widow, BV21914328/1

37. Mark N’Wogo, (date of death unknown), Surrey Mid-Eastern Surrey, (marital status unknown), BV93623/1

38. Zacheus Idowu Ogunsanya, 29/08/2003, Camberwell London SE5, (marital status unknown), BV2040843/1

39. Ifetayo Oguntayo, 20/11/2016, Upper Edmonton London N18, Single man, BV21705991/1

Advertisement

40. John Emanuel O’Hosi, 18/02/2007, Leeds West Yorkshire, Bachelor, BV2071815/1

41. Stephen Oliyide, 20/10/2013, Catford London SE6, Bachelor, BV21508718/1

42. Joyce Omoni, 28/02/2014, Peckham London SE15, Spinster, BV21503408/1

43. Adeoye Kuyoro Onanuga, 30/08/2008, Kingston upon Thames Surrey, (marital status unknown), BV21609894/1

44. Kayode Orishagbemi, (date of death unspecified), Northampton Northamptonshire, Bachelor, BV21202011/1

45. Tex Orrico, 28/09/2009, Marylebone London W1, Bachelor, BV20911088/1

46. Florence Baby Osikpa, 8/1/2015, Paddington London WC2, Spinster, BV21501417/1

47. Kate Blessing Osolase, 9/9/2014, Wednesbury West Midlands, (marital status unknown), BV21906100/1

48. Francis Ossai, 21/01/2000, Highgate London N6, (marital status unknown), BV2064064/1

Advertisement

49. Sunday Owolabi, 26/04/2020, Whitechapel London E1, Bachelor, BV22015871/1

50. Gabriel Nduaguba Ozokoli, 23/04/1994, Edmonton London N18, (marital status unknown), BV22005943/1

51. Cecilia Ricketts, 15/10/2010, Hackney London E9, Spinster, BV21110413/1

52. Henry George Babatunde Taylor, (date of death unknown), St Pancras London WC1, (marital status unknown), BV2077793/1

53. John Uzoma, 14/07/2016, Camden London NW3, (marital status unknown), BV21815461/1

54. Akinlolu Olaniran Williams, 26/07/2013, Sheffield South Yorkshire, Bachelor, BV21315131/1

55. Akinola Williams, 16/02/2008, Northampton Northamptonshire, Widower, BV2081939/1

56. Nathaniel Babatunde Williams, 22/02/2009, Birmingham West Midlands, Bachelor, BV2092299/1

57. Samuel Ademola Williams, 21/01/2016, Wanstead London E11, Bachelor, BV21808988/1

Advertisement

58. Salihu Ajadi Yusuff, 4/1/2017, Leeds West Yorkshire, (marital status unknown), BV21713497/1