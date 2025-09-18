Connect with us

Business

Tunji-Ojo lists gains as Nigeria ends multi-centre passport production after 62 years
Advertisement

Business

FAAC disburses record N2.23trn in August, highest revenue allocation in Nigeria’s history

Education in Nigeria

NECO probes mass cheating in 13 states as 2025 SSCE results are released

Business

Dangote dares marketers, rejects N1.5trn subsidy demand

Business

Nigerians reject FG’s N330bn cash transfer claim: ‘Which households got it?’

Business

UBA hosts world leaders at UNGA 2025, launches whitepaper on unlocking Africa’s potential

Business

Dangote Refinery bolsters employment, offers CNG drivers robust benefits

Business

KCB, Afreximbank commit $800m to fast-track Vipingo Special Economic Zone

Business

Turan Bank secures $15m financing from ICD to boost SMEs in Azerbaijan

Business

AfDB to host Africa’s Natural Capital Accounting Secretariat

Business

Tunji-Ojo lists gains as Nigeria ends multi-centre passport production after 62 years

Published

3 hours ago

on

Tunji-Ojo lists gains as Nigeria ends multi-centre passport production after 62 years

Nigeria’s Federal Government says centralising passport production will deliver faster, more efficient, and globally recognised services, after officially ending Nigeria’s 62-year-old practice of producing passports at multiple centres.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who inspected the new Centralised Passport Personalisation Centre at the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, described the reform as a major milestone.

“This project is 100 per cent ready. Nigeria can now be more productive and efficient in delivering passport services,” Tunji-Ojo said.

He explained that the new system has the capacity to produce 4,500 to 5,000 passports daily, compared to the previous 250 to 300. “With this, NIS can now meet daily demands within just four to five hours of operation,” he added.

The minister said the change would help keep government’s promise of two-week passport delivery, with efforts ongoing to reduce the timeline to just one week.

According to him, centralisation will not only improve uniformity and security, but also enhance the global integrity of Nigerian travel documents.

“It reflects the reform agenda of President Bola Tinubu to improve service delivery. We are not just modernising infrastructure; we are building a culture of efficiency and restoring Nigerians’ confidence in the system,” Tunji-Ojo said.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (145) #UBA (178) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (387) Alex Otti (591) Aliko Dangote (113) Atiku Abubakar (335) Babajide Sanwo-olu (191) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (969) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Charles Soludo (95) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (182) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (163) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (295) Olusegun Obasanjo (134) Osun State (142) PDP (179) Peter Obi (655) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (102) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (241)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement