Connect with us

Nation

Nigeria declares Wednesday public holiday for 65th Independence anniversary
Advertisement

Nation

Peter Obi draws lessons from U.S. and Indonesia in push for Nigeria’s renewal

Nation

U.S. Ambassador hails Otti’s leadership, says Abia sets example for South-East governance

Nation

Osun LG crisis: Court restrains UBA from paying out allocations

Nation

Osun LG crisis: NULGE insists strike continues, accuses FG of abuse of power

Nation

Adeleke rejoices with Ooni of Ife on Olojo festival

Nation

Ibadan agog as Ladoja becomes 44th Olubadan

Nation

Paradigm Initiative launches research to tackle disinformation, boost trust in democracy

Nation

Ogun BPSR trains change agents on proactive approach to service delivery

Nation

Court rejects no-case submission, orders Nnamdi Kanu to open defence

Nation

Nigeria declares Wednesday public holiday for 65th Independence anniversary

Published

4 hours ago

on

Nigeria declares Wednesday public holiday for 65th Independence anniversary

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, October 1, 2025, a public holiday to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in a statement issued on Monday by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani.

Tunji-Ojo congratulated Nigerians on what he described as a “historic milestone,” urging citizens to remain steadfast in the values of patriotism, unity, and resilience that, he noted, have sustained the country since independence in 1960.

He further encouraged Nigerians to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said is anchored on national rebirth, economic growth, and shared prosperity.

Expressing optimism about the nation’s future, the minister said Nigeria will continue to record progress in peace, unity, and development if citizens work together.

He wished all Nigerians a happy and memorable Independence Day celebration.

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (145) #UBA (178) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (390) Alex Otti (597) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (336) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (975) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (98) Dapo Abiodun (183) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (165) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (297) Olusegun Obasanjo (135) Osun State (142) PDP (179) Peter Obi (659) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (102) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (242)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement