The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, October 1, 2025, a public holiday to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in a statement issued on Monday by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani.

Tunji-Ojo congratulated Nigerians on what he described as a “historic milestone,” urging citizens to remain steadfast in the values of patriotism, unity, and resilience that, he noted, have sustained the country since independence in 1960.

He further encouraged Nigerians to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he said is anchored on national rebirth, economic growth, and shared prosperity.

Expressing optimism about the nation’s future, the minister said Nigeria will continue to record progress in peace, unity, and development if citizens work together.

He wished all Nigerians a happy and memorable Independence Day celebration.