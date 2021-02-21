A military plane has just crashed near Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Seven people were said to have died in the crash.

Aviation minister Hadi Sirika confirmed the development in a short statement on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

“A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any,” the minister

said.https://twitter.com/hadisirika/status/1363453170769416192?s=20