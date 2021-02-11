A new entrant into Nigeria’s domestic air operations, United Nigeria Airline, will conduct its inaugural flight on Friday, February 12.

The Head of Corporate Communications of United Nigeria Airline, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Uchegbu said the flight would proceed from Enugu to Abuja before finally returning to Lagos.

According to him, the inaugural flight aboard the EMB145 type of aircraft, would take-off from the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MM2) Ikeja, Lagos State, and terminate at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu.

Uchegbu said the flight is sequel to the issuance of an Air Operators Certificate (AOC) to United Nigeria by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), having fulfilled all mandatory regulatory requirements.

“For now, the Enugu-based airline will operate scheduled daily flights to Lagos, Abuja, Asaba, Enugu airports and spread its wings to Owerri and Port Harcourt very soon.

“United Nigeria will fly Lagos-Abuja at 6.45 a.m. daily; Abuja-Lagos at 8.15 a.m. daily; Lagos-Asaba at 9.45 a.m. daily; Asaba-Abuja at 11.15 a.m. daily; Abuja- Asaba at 12.45 p.m. daily and Asaba-Lagos at 2.15 p.m. daily.

“It will also operate Lagos-Enugu at 7.00 a.m. daily; Enugu-Abuja at 8.30 a.m. daily; Abuja-Enugu at 10.00 a.m. daily and Enugu-Lagos at 11.30 a.m. daily,” he said.

Uchegbu advised prospective passengers who required more information on flight schedule, tickets sales and reservations to visit: www.flyunitednigeria.com