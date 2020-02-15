By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Iwoland was on Friday thrown into confusion when a prominent monarch in the areas, Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi suddenly descended on another monarch, Oba Dhirulahi Akinropo, Agbowu of Agbaagbaa and allegedly beat him to stupour.

The unfortunate incident according to Oba Akinropo occurred at the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 11. Akanbi allegedly attacked and punched Oba Akinropo.

But Oluwo Debunked the allegation, saying there was no issue at all.

Investigation by Hallmark correspondent revealed that, the punched monarch has been hospitalised at the state general hospital, Asubiaro, where no fewer than eight monarchs had gone to sympathize with him.

According to a reliable source, the attack occured before the AIG and other monarchs from Iwoland when they were called to a meeting for settlement over land tussle in the area.

A source said the Oluwo has been asking the monarchs to stop selling lands because the lands in Iwoland belong to him, but the monarchs resisted, a situation that prompted the AIG to summon meeting to forestall breakdown of laws and order.

The source said: “It was in the course of the meeting that Oluwo gave the Agbowu a punch on his face and this brought an end to the peace meeting.

“Oluwo was the first to get out of the meeting in annoyance, creating scene and shouting within the AIG’s office

“Me, Oluwo, Agbowu is calling me a mad man. Ordinary Baales want to be challenging me. I will show you my worth and there will be war in the entire Iwoland.

“I am the only Oba in Iwoland, others are Baales that I gave land, they now want to be challenging me. Can any Baale in Ifeland do that to Ooni”, he fumed.

Another monarch at the meeting, the source said, was heard commenting that Oluwo has gone beyond his boundary and would be dealt with and even vacate the stool.

As at the time of filling this report Oba Akinropo was still at the trauma centre for treatment.

Oluwo while speaking with one of journalists, said there was no issue, saying the monarchs are just being sensational about it.

“We held a peace meeting and we are handling it. I don’t know why they are sensational about it. It was just a peace meeting and that was all”, he said.