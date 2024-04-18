Connect with us

VIDEO: Melaye, Ortom clash at PDP meeting over support for Tinubu
Published

5 hours ago

on

Senator Dino Melaye, the Kogi State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, on Wednesday, clashed with former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, at the PDP North Central Zone leadership meeting.

Melaye in a post on his X handle on Thursday, said that the confrontation stemmed from Ortom’s declaration of support for President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, ahead of the 2027 election.

He wrote, “Why will Ortom attend a PDP meeting after declaring support for Tinubu in 2027. Hence, my altercation with him at the PDP North Central Zone leadership meeting.”

He also retweeted the video from the altercation posted by an X user, #iamhistory_, who stated that Melaye embarrassed Ortom at the meeting.

The caption read, “Senator Dino Melaye embarrassed former Governor Utom of Benue State today.

“Melaye said he was shocked that Governor Utom could feel comfortable sitting in a PDP meeting, walking in majestically after his anti-party activities.

“Dino said he is shameless and should be disciplined. Both of them shouted at each other. Ortom was shocked and lost. In the end, he spoke without replying Melaye.”

Watch video below:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

