Former governors, Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) have made President Bola Tinubu’s list of ministerial nominees.
Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, unveiled 19 more ministerial nominees submitted by the president.
Earlier, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, submitted the supplementary ministerial list to the Senate.
The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives submitted the second list with the second batch of ministerial nominees to the Senate President.
Already, the Senate has screened the 28 nominees in the first batch.
The new list brings the total of nominated ministers to a record 47.
The 19 more nominees are:
Ahmed Tijani Gwarzo
Bosun Tijani
Maryam Shetty
Isiak Salako
Tunji Alausa
Yusuf Tanko Sununu
Adegboyega Oyetola
Atiku Bagudu
Bello Matawalle
Ibrahim Geidam
Simon Lalong
Lola Ade-John
Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu
Prof Tahir Mamman
Aliyu abi Abdullahi
Alkali Ahmed Said
Heineken Lokpobiri
Uba Maigari Ahmadu
Zephaniah Jizallo