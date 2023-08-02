Former governors, Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) have made President Bola Tinubu’s list of ministerial nominees.

Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, unveiled 19 more ministerial nominees submitted by the president.

Earlier, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, submitted the supplementary ministerial list to the Senate.

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives submitted the second list with the second batch of ministerial nominees to the Senate President.

Already, the Senate has screened the 28 nominees in the first batch.

The new list brings the total of nominated ministers to a record 47.

The 19 more nominees are:

Ahmed Tijani Gwarzo

Bosun Tijani

Maryam Shetty

Isiak Salako

Tunji Alausa

Yusuf Tanko Sununu

Adegboyega Oyetola

Atiku Bagudu

Bello Matawalle

Ibrahim Geidam

Simon Lalong

Lola Ade-John

Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu

Prof Tahir Mamman

Aliyu abi Abdullahi

Alkali Ahmed Said

Heineken Lokpobiri

Uba Maigari Ahmadu

Zephaniah Jizallo