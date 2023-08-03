The Organised Labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and their affiliate unions, has suspended its strike action, barely 24 hours after it commenced.

Festus Osifo, TUC president, announced the decision during an interview with Arise News on Thursday morning.

Osifo said the Labour leaders who had earlier met with President Bola Tinubu extracted some commitments to some of the issues raised during the meeting for immediate implementation.

He explained the suspension of the strike was based on this.

The presidency had earlier on Wednesday night, announced that the Labour unions had resolved to suspend the strike and after meeting with Tinubu.

More subsequently…