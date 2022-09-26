Stories in today's edition of Business Hallmark 

Dear readers, here are some of the reports in today’s edition of Business Hallmark Newspaper for your reading pleasure.
ASUU strike: NUC orders VCs to reopen universities
NGX reaffirms commitment to corporate governance
Waivers: Stakeholders call for caution amid shrinking revenue
Nigeria’s $26 billion railway projects collapse
Over 50 taxes cripple Nigerian businesses… Manufacturers, telecoms, aviation, SMEs most affected
ASUU: Govt court victory fails to end strike, as FG mulls deregistering union
MPC: Experts warn against further MPR hike
Approval of AK47 rifles for Katsina vigilante causes concern, apprehension
2023: PDP crisis deepens as campaign body splits
Insecurity: President Buhari under pressure for state police
2023: Peter Obi’s growing popularity sparks opposition
Buhari Advocates for collective effort in tackling insecurity
Market declines, returns -0.91% WtD amidst profit taking
Julius Berger to source for N30bn via Commercial Paper
Remembering heart of gold: Transits Global Charity fond memory of Stella Ifeyinwa Phillips, one year after her death
*Editorial*
As campaigns begin, issues, not insults, please!