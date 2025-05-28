Connect with us

MAPOLY to hold 15th combined convocation ceremony June 24
Published

13 seconds ago

on

The management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, has announced that the institution’s 15th Combined Convocation Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

According to a statement issued by the Head of Public Relations and Protocol, Yemi Ajibola, the event will feature the conferment of National and Higher National Diplomas on deserving graduates from the 2015/2016 to 2023/2024 academic sessions.

A major highlight of the convocation will be the lecture titled “Diaspora Perspective and the Influence of STEM in the Globalized World of Today”, to be delivered by Hon. (Dr.) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). The lecture is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at the Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD) Auditorium on campus.

Ajibola also outlined other key activities lined up to commemorate the ceremony. These include the presentation of prizes to outstanding students, conferment of fellowship honours and awards to notable personalities, exhibitions, a Distinguished Alumni Award Night, a special Jum’at service, and a thanksgiving service.

The statement further revealed that Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who serves as the moderator of the institution, will attend the ceremony as the Special Guest of Honour. The Rector, Dr. ‘Koye Jolaoso, will serve as the Chief Host and will formally welcome dignitaries on behalf of the Governing Council.

 

