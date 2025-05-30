Connect with us

Education in Nigeria

Commissioner admonishes candidates seating for WASSCE to uphold dignity during 2025 examination
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria

MAPOLY to hold 15th combined convocation ceremony June 24

Education in Nigeria

UTME Resit: Over 200,000 candidates cross 200 mark 

Education in Nigeria

FG berates video of students writing WAEC with torchlights at night

Education in Nigeria

NUC approves five new programmes for Abia State University 

Education in Nigeria

JAMB says results of 379000 UTME resit candidates to be released Wednesday

Education in Nigeria

VC tussle gets messier in Katsina Varsity as aspirant writes minister

Education in Nigeria

JAMB’s Endless Blunders: Another year, another national embarrassment

Education in Nigeria

JAMB Glitch: Igbo Leaders decry perceived bias against South East

Education in Nigeria

South-East Senators Blame JAMB Exam Glitch on ‘Hateful Politics, Parochialism’

Education in Nigeria

Commissioner admonishes candidates seating for WASSCE to uphold dignity during 2025 examination

Published

5 hours ago

on

Commissioner admonishes candidates seating for WASSCE to uphold dignity during 2025 examination

Students sitting for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Ogun State have been urged to uphold integrity and shun all forms of examination malpractice that could jeopardize their future ambitions.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, gave the advice while monitoring the conduct of the English Language paper in schools within Abeokuta South Local Government Area.

He reiterated the state government’s zero tolerance for any form of examination malpractice, urging candidates to remain focused and committed to achieving success through honest means.

Prof. Arigbabu expressed satisfaction with the dedication of principals and teachers, particularly their efforts in organizing extra lessons for students. He noted that such initiatives would positively influence performance.

He also commended the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration’s investments in education, including the provision of a conducive learning environment, improved welfare for teachers, and consistent capacity-building programs for both educators and school administrators.

“As much as possible, government has ensured that there are no unnecessary distractions or disruptions in schools. Let’s not forget that we also continue to empower our teachers through regular training to improve their effectiveness,” he stated.

In his remarks, the Principal of Abeokuta Grammar School Senior, Idi-Aba, Pastor John Olusola, appreciated the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for the smooth organization of the exercise. He particularly lauded the introduction of Optical Memory Recorder (OMR) sheets, which align with Ogun State’s digital education model by linking each student to their unique identity.

Similarly, students from Abeokuta Girls’ Grammar School, Onikolobo — Peculiar Adebamiro and Favour Adisa — expressed satisfaction with the use of OMR sheets, describing it as a welcome innovation that would minimize human error and manipulation.

Other schools visited during the monitoring exercise included Ijemo-Titun High School, Macjob Grammar School, Government Science and Technical Secondary School, Lisabi Grammar School, and Baptist Girls’ College, all in Abeokuta.

Advertisement

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (206) #Boko Haram (141) #UBA (170) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (348) Alex Otti (552) Aliko Dangote (97) Atiku Abubakar (311) Babajide Sanwo-olu (182) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (877) Buhari (145) CBN (509) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (135) Dapo Abiodun (167) dollar (137) EFCC (138) Fidelity Bank (101) FirstBank (103) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (356) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (101) IPOB (124) Labour Party (138) Muhammadu Buhari (238) naira (162) NGX (126) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (159) NNPC (193) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (274) Olusegun Obasanjo (125) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (173) Peter Obi (602) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (95) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (235)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement