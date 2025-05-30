Commissioner admonishes candidates seating for WASSCE to uphold dignity during 2025 examination

Students sitting for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Ogun State have been urged to uphold integrity and shun all forms of examination malpractice that could jeopardize their future ambitions.

The State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, gave the advice while monitoring the conduct of the English Language paper in schools within Abeokuta South Local Government Area.

He reiterated the state government’s zero tolerance for any form of examination malpractice, urging candidates to remain focused and committed to achieving success through honest means.

Prof. Arigbabu expressed satisfaction with the dedication of principals and teachers, particularly their efforts in organizing extra lessons for students. He noted that such initiatives would positively influence performance.

He also commended the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration’s investments in education, including the provision of a conducive learning environment, improved welfare for teachers, and consistent capacity-building programs for both educators and school administrators.

“As much as possible, government has ensured that there are no unnecessary distractions or disruptions in schools. Let’s not forget that we also continue to empower our teachers through regular training to improve their effectiveness,” he stated.

In his remarks, the Principal of Abeokuta Grammar School Senior, Idi-Aba, Pastor John Olusola, appreciated the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for the smooth organization of the exercise. He particularly lauded the introduction of Optical Memory Recorder (OMR) sheets, which align with Ogun State’s digital education model by linking each student to their unique identity.

Similarly, students from Abeokuta Girls’ Grammar School, Onikolobo — Peculiar Adebamiro and Favour Adisa — expressed satisfaction with the use of OMR sheets, describing it as a welcome innovation that would minimize human error and manipulation.

Other schools visited during the monitoring exercise included Ijemo-Titun High School, Macjob Grammar School, Government Science and Technical Secondary School, Lisabi Grammar School, and Baptist Girls’ College, all in Abeokuta.