By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A 24-year-old man, Abiola Abdulsalam has been dragged before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo by Osun State Police Command for allegedly assaulting one Oladepo Kemisola, a staff of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

Police Prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that Abdulsalam commited the offence on May 4, 2020 at about 12:05pm at Dada Estate area, Osogbo.

Abiodun further explained that the accused did unlawfully assault Kemisola while performing her lawful duty as IBEDC staff.

He said the accused allegedly used his slippers to beat the victim to the extent that she sustained injury on her right finger.

The defendant allegedly bye-passed his prepaid meter and when IBEDC staff noticed it she drew his attention to it before he used a slippers to beat and assault her .

He said the situation led to the intervention of the police before he was apprehended.

The alleged offence according to the Prosecutor was contrary to and punishable under Section 355 of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State Nigeria 2002.

But, the accused person pleaded not guilty to the allegation of Assault slammed against him.

Defence Counsel , Barrister Musa Muritala applied for the bail of the accused person in the most liberal term.

Muritala who told the court that the suspect was ready to provide reliable sureties said he would not jump bail if granted.

Ruling on the matter, Magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 and one surety in the like sum.

Ayilara said the suerty must reside within the court jurisdictions with evidence of tax payments and passports photographs, attached with an affidavit of means.

He said the surety must also be an owner of a building and the case was adjourned to May 30 for hearing.

He, thereafter adjourned the case till June 9 , 2020 for mention.

However, the accused has not been able to perfect his bail as at the time of filing this report.