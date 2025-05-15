Osun: LECAN accuses IBEDC of exploiting electricity consumers

The Osun State Chapter of the Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria (LECAN) on Thursday staged a peaceful protest in Osogbo, the state capital, condemning what it described as widespread extortion, harassment, and inhumane treatment of electricity consumers by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

Protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as “Enough of IBEDC Exploitation,” “Replace All Faulty Meters,” “Stop Supplying Substandard Meters,” “Band System is a Fraud,” “End Exploitation Over Transformers,” and “Stop Delays in Meter Account Generation.”

Speaking on behalf of the association, the Osun State LECAN Chairman, Prophet Michael Kayode Adebayo, decried what he termed the systemic exploitation of consumers by IBEDC across the state.

“We appreciate the presence of the press today. Standing with us is standing with the masses who are suffering under the weight of IBEDC’s exploitation, harassment, and illegal practices,” he said.

Adebayo cited the Electricity Act of 2013, which defines the roles of Distribution Companies (DISCOs), licensed contractors, and consumers. However, he alleged that IBEDC staff routinely overstep their bounds, taking over responsibilities meant for licensed contractors and using these positions to exploit residents.

“Getting a meter has become a nightmare. IBEDC staff now impose outrageous conditions and fees, placing customers at their mercy,” he added.

He further alleged that new customers are often required to pay up to N100,000 in unexplained debts before being connected to the grid.

“These fictitious charges are embedded into prepaid meters, forcing people to pay for electricity they never consumed.

“Faulty prepaid meters are not replaced by IBEDC. Instead, customers are either forced to purchase new ones or subjected to estimated billing, which leads to crippling debts,” he lamented.

He described as illegal the company’s practice of holding on to customers’ meter cards submitted for upgrades without returning them. Adebayo also called the Band A electricity classification system fraudulent and ineffective.

The LECAN chairman further alleged that IBEDC officials demand illegal payments before connecting new or replaced transformers to the national grid, even after residents have personally funded and installed them.

The association issued several demands, including:

1. An immediate end to the exploitation of electricity consumers, especially amid the current economic hardship.

2. Cancellation of all fraudulent charges and unrendered service debts.

3. Adherence to the roles defined in the Electricity Act, including non-interference in duties reserved for licensed contractors.

4. Provision of meters to customers who paid for them in 2015 and 2016 without further delay.

5. An end to what was described as “rascality” among IBEDC staff and management.

In separate interviews, Deacon Oyedokun Victor and Mr. Kayode Ogungbile also criticized IBEDC’s operations, lamenting delays in acquiring prepaid meters—sometimes spanning several months, instead of the expected few weeks.

“Even after obtaining a meter, customers still wait endlessly for activation codes. It’s unprofessional and unacceptable,” they said.

They called on government authorities to intervene urgently, warning that failure to address these persistent issues could trigger unrest between frustrated customers and IBEDC officials.

IBEDC Denies Allegations

Responding to the allegations, the Osun State Public Relations Officer of IBEDC, Mrs. Kike Owoeye, described LECAN’s claims as “frivolous and far from the truth.”

On transformer installations, Owoeye explained that the process begins with a formal application by a licensed electrical contractor who is certified by the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) and registered with IBEDC. Once submitted with the required documents, the application is reviewed and approved following a technical inspection.

For grid connection, she said, customers are required to obtain Form 74—available at no cost—which must be stamped by a licensed contractor. This form is processed through customer care and technical teams, with the entire process typically completed within four working days.

“Contrary to the allegations, customers are not billed before connection. However, if electricity is used during construction and the customer consents to connection through the form, billing may occur. Such cases are subject to review and adjustment,” she noted.

Regarding metering, Owoeye stated that IBEDC continues to install meters for customers with verified proof of payment.

“We urge customers with genuine documentation to come forward. Unfortunately, we have uncovered attempts to use one receipt for multiple meters. These are under thorough investigation,” she added.