Adebayo Obajemu

Lumos Nigeria, Africa’s leading provider of high-quality solar home systems, has given kudos to the Nigerian Presidency on its plan to install five (5) million Solar Home System to serve 25 million households currently unconnected to the National Grid across the country.

Recall that the report by the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC), chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo has projected that unemployment rate which was 23.1% (or 20.9m people) at the end of 2018 is expected to rise to 33.6% (or 39.4 million people) at the end of 2020, if urgent steps are not taken.

Reacting to this, Adepeju Adebajo, CEO, Lumos Nigeria said, “the government’s plan to invest in 5 million solar home systems across Nigeria, is an important development. Energy is a core pillar of economic growth and will be a strong catalyst to sustainable economic recovery, post-COVID-19. Lumos is the market leader in affordable solar home systems, providing access to power to homes, micro and small businesses nationwide, and we understand the impact of power on the quality of life and livelihoods. We applaud this important initiative and will work with the Nigerian government to make it a reality.”

Nigeria, plagued by a large energy supply deficit with only 33% of households and 30% of businesses having stunted access to grid electricity, needed to leverage her abundant renewable solar energy source to accelerate plugging the

enormous gap.

Deploying solar home systems for emergency national energy provision is not new to Lumos Nigeria. Backed by a grant from All On, an organisation established to increase access to energy for under-served and unserved consumers by the SHELL Company , Lumos recently installed solar-powered systems to power primary health center’s and emergency response centers across Nigeria in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.