Power generation in Nigeria rises by 2.1% to 85.78GWh

Nigeria generated a total of 86.78GWh of power on Thursday, a 2.3% improvement from 84.84GWh generated on Wednesday, according to information from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

Out of the total, 85.56GWh of energy was sent out by the Generating Companies, which is 2.1% higher than the 83.79GWh sent out on Wednesday. According to the information from the TCN, 98.6% of the generated energy was sent out.

Nigeria’s energy generation and supply is still below the minimum 105,000MWh required to record some level of stability in power supply in the country. Notably, Nigerians continue to grapple with epileptic power supply, with multiple grid disruptions recorded so far in 2022, causing widespread blackouts across the country.

Highlight (26th May 2022)

Peak generation – 3,865.4MW (+4.8%)

Off-peak generation – 3,487.3MW (+2.8%)

Energy generated – 86,781.96MWh (+2.3%)

Energy sent out – 85,563.15MWh (+2.1%)

It is worth noting that the highest frequency for the day was 50.42Hz, while the lowest frequency was 48.7Hz.