In line with the policy thrust of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Health, the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA), has distributed 1500 sterilising kits to the Associations of Barbers and Cosmetologists in the State to aid HIV prevention as well as enhance COVID-19 prevention control.

The Chief Executive Officer of LSACA, Dr. Monsurat Adeleke, while addressing the beneficiaries at the kits distribution ceremony recently, stated that the event is one of the strategies the Agency is adopting in achieving the UNAIDS global eradication of new HIV infection by the year 2030.

This, according to her, aligns with the State Government phase by phase re-opening of the economy after the COVID-19 lockdown in the state, adding that the Associations are critical stakeholders in its HIV response since the disease has been of public health importance which requires a multi-sectoral approach in its management and control.

She noted that Lagosians that usually patronise barbers and cosmetologists are at risk of contracting HIV and other infections, thus the need for the non-pharmacological intervention for the prevention of COVID-19.

“That is, infection prevention and control which includes placing of handwash sink and sanitisers at the entrance of their shops; regular wearing of face mask, social distancing and a minimum number of clients in the waiting enclosed room among others”, she explained.

Dr. Adeleke emphasised that based on the policy of the present administration on inclusive governance, the programme will also serve as the State government contribution to the Small and Medium Scale Entrepreneurs (SMEs), development in the State since the majority of them are youths.

Expressing gratitude to the government of Lagos State, Comrade Olabisi Francis and Mrs. Surat Abari-Ajibola, Presidents of the Barbers and Cosmetologists Associations in Lagos State respectively, opined that the gesture will improve their performance on the job as a morale booster and draw other unregistered members to the associations.