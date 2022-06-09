BY EMEKA EJERE

The London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Wednesday recognised the many achievements of the pioneer and outgoing Chairman of Seplat Energy Plc, Dr ABC Orjiako.

Orjiako had retired last month after 13 years as the board chairman of the energy giant.

Seplat Energy, which is listed on both Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the London Stock Exchange, is seeking to drive the country’s energy transition towards cleaner, more reliable energy.

Orjiako in his reaction at the event in London, was quoted in a statement as saying, “It is the magnanimity of the London stock exchange and LSEG’s Africa Advisory Group that made it possible for us to be here today. It is not an easy thing to ring the opening bell of the LSE, for me to use this to mark my exit as the chairman of Seplat brings very old memories to me starting from 2014 when we first rang the bell to list our security in this market.”

The Chief Executive Officer, LSE Plc, Julia Hogget, was quoted as saying, “I have had the opportunity occasionally to meet members in person, but this is really the first opportunity. Not all of us, but a lot of us have managed to come for this important occasion and to acknowledge the many achievements that you (ABC Orjiako) have had in your career.”

Speaking further at the event, she said, “Seplat was also the first Nigerian company to list ordinary shares simultaneously on the London Stock Exchange and NGX and $535m was successfully raised during that initial public offering, which was both oversubscribed and the largest IPO in subject,” Hogget noted.

“It says a lot about the people at the London Stock Exchange that one of the things that they wanted me to make sure I equally referenced, apart from the IPO was the financial innovation that took place following the listing in terms of the cross border settlement mechanism. It is a really important point. It is also that innovation that enabled the seamless transverse shares between the UK and Nigerian share registers.”

Founded in 2009 through the coming together of Shebah Exploration and Production Company Limited, which Orjiako founded in 2004 and Platform Petroleum, founded by Mr. Austin Avuru, Seplat started production in three Oil Mining Licenses (OMLs) in 2010.

However, in April 2014, the company completed the first ever dual listing on both the London Stock Exchange and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (now Nigeria Exchange Ltd), raising US$535 million in an initial public offering that ranked as the largest for a sub-Saharan Africa company since 2008 and the second largest ever for a Nigerian company, demonstrating the international investor appetite for leading Nigerian indigenous players in the oil and gas sector.