BY EMEKA

To speed up the metering of its customers in certain areas, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), on Wednesday, inaugurated a mobile metering exercise under the Meter Asset Provider scheme for its customers.

The Disco aims to use the two-week on-the-spot application to speed up the metering of its customers in Festac Town, Satellite Town, Agboju, and other areas under the Festac district.

An official statement by the company’s Corporate Communications General Manager, Godwin Idemudia, noted that the company was embarking on the initiative to support the existing online process of acquiring prepaid meters by customers under the MAP scheme.

“We have started in Festac and we will get to our other business districts in due course,” he said. Idemudia further announced that EKEDC customers in the Festac and its environs should visit the company’s district office in Festac Town to take advantage of the opportunity.

“Our customer service team and authorised MAP vendors – Mojec International Limited – are on ground to customers in their meter applications,” he added.