Livestock Feeds Plc grows PAT by 139% in Q2 2023

Livestock Feeds Plc has reported a turnover of N9.74 billion for the 6 months ended, 30 June 2023. This represents a growth of 35.44% from N7.19 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N37.376 million was achieved for the 6 months period, up by 139.19% from the loss after tax of N95.37 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at 1 kobo.

At the share price of N2.11, the P/E ratio of Livestock Feeds stands at 169.36x with earnings yield of 0.59%.