Adebayo Obajemu

In its unaudited report for Q1 2020, ended March 31st, Livestock Feeds Plc reports an improvement of 2.77% in topline figures to close the period at N2.468 billion away from N2.401 billion reported same period the previous year in 2019.

The first quarter financial reports which hit the market on the 6th July, 2020 showed a growth of about 300% in Profit After Tax to N40.5 million from N9.5 million recorded in the preceding period of 2019.

The earnings per share consequently grew by 325% to 1kobo in the period under review.

The PE Ratio for the current period stands at 41.48x and the earnings yield at 2.41%.