Adebayo Obajemu

The first quarter report of Livestock Feeds Plc for the period ended 31 March 2021 shows that the company achieved growth in its topline and bottom line figures.

The turnover of the company grew by 35.96% in Q1 2021 to N3.356 billion from N2.468 billion reported in Q1 2020.

Profit after tax in Q1 2021 grew by 335.93% to N176.539 million from N40.497 million reported in Q1 2020.

The earnings per share (EPS) of the company increased to 6 kobo from the EPS of 1 kobo reported in Q1 2020.

At the share price of N1.9, the P.E ratio of Livestock Feeds Plc stands at 32.29x with earnings yield of 3.10