Cadbury Nigeria Plc declares N14.54bn loss in Q2 2023

Cadbury Nigeria Plc recently published its Second Quarter report for the period ended 30 June 2023.

The Company reported a N35.61 billion for the 6 months period, up by 27.73% from N27.877 billion reported the previous year.

Cadbury declared a loss after tax of N14.539 billion for the 6 months period against the profit after tax of N2.34 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of Cadbury stands at –N7.74, down by 720.87% from the EPS of N1.25 reported the previous year.

At the share price of N15.3, the P/E ratio of Cadbury stands at -1.98x with earnings yield of negative 50.6%.