Stock market declines by 0.46% amidst profit taking in 24 stocks

Nigerian stock market on Wednesday declined admits profit taking in 24 stocks.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.46% to close at 65,687.16 points from the previous close of 65,991.02 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by N189 billion to close at N35.746 trillion from the previous close of N35.935 trillion.

An aggregate of 500 million units of shares were traded in 7,345 deals, valued at N7.1 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 32 equities emerged as gainers against 24 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

COURTVILLE, NCR and SEPLAT led other gainers with 10.00% growth each to close at N0.66, N3.96 and N1,693.60 from the previous close of N0.60, N3.60 and N1,539.30 respectively.

FTN Cocoa, JAPAULGOLD and Livestock Feeds among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.92%, 9.90% and 9.90% respectively.

Percentage Losers

UNILEVER and CADBURY led other price decliners as they shed 10.00% each of their share prices to close at N15.75 and N15.30 from the previous close of N17.50 and N17.00 respectively.

MULTIVERSE and OMATEK among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.97% and 9.62% respectively.

Volume Drivers

UBA traded about 58 million units of its shares in 477 deals, valued at N871 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 55 million units of its shares in 397 deals, valued at N991 million.

FBNH traded about 28 million units of its shares in 381 deals, valued at N590.5 million.