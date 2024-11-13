Connect with us

Nation

Libya deports seven Nigerians, others over law violations
Advertisement

Nation

US govt places $25k bounty on Nigerian wanted for murder of minor

Nation

Mining site collapses in Plateau, kills 13

Nation

Lagbaja's Death: Osun APC Igbimo Agba Chair, Engr. Akinwumi Condoles Tinubu,  Army

Nation Religion

Faith in crisis: Nigerian Pastors clash with Abel Damina over doctrinal errors

Nation

Iwuanyanwu: Legacy of achievements amid controversy, confusion

Nation

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu denies organising National Prayer

Nation

'Corruption stinks,' Nigerians react to election of MC Oluomo as NURTW President

Nation

We need both spiritual, physical powers to solve Nigeria's problems - Prophet Omoyele

Nation

Pinheiro warns Lagos Assembly against land dispute interference

Nation

Libya deports seven Nigerians, others over law violations

Published

3 hours ago

on

Libya deports seven Nigerians, others over law violations

The Libyan Department for Combating Illegal Migration has deported seven Nigerians, three Bangladeshis, and three Ghanaians detained at the Qanfoudah Immigration Detention Centre for allegedly violating the country’s laws.

The deportees were flown out of Libya via Benina International Airport in Benghazi.

in a statement on their X handle on Tuesday, confirmed that these individuals were deported for violating Libyan law.

The statement read, “DCIM deported 13 migrants (3 Bangladeshis, 3 Ghanaians, and 7 Nigerians) from the Qanfoudah Immigration Detention Centre via Benina International Airport in Benghazi. All individuals were deported for violating laws in force in the Libyan state.”

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *