The United States authorities have declared Olalekan Abimbola Olawusi, a 48-year-old Nigerian man, wanted over the death of a minor, with a $25,000 reward offered for aby information leading to his arrest.

The suspect, believed to have fled to Nigeria, faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of inflicting serious bodily injury to a child.

The charges stem from an April 3, 2017 incident in Providence, Rhode Island, where emergency personnel found Olawusi’s 3-month-old son in critical condition, bleeding from the mouth and nose.

The infant was transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest and required resuscitation to regain a pulse.

Hospital examinations revealed 18 injuries across the child’s body, in various stages of healing, suggesting long-term abuse.

Medical assessments identified a skull fracture, subdural hematoma, significant brain injury, and fractures to the child’s ribs, clavicle, legs, and arms.

In a statement, Don Freeman, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal, urged anyone with information on Olawusi’s whereabouts to come forward.

The infant was placed on life support but died six months later.

However, Providence police arrested and charged Olawusi April 20, 2017, with first-degree child abuse.

He was released the same day and subsequently fled. The murder charge was added following the infant’s death Oct. 31, 2017.

Meanwhile, in November 2017, the Providence Police Department and the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) to locate Olawusi.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Olawusi had flown out of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on June 20, 2017, using his Nigerian passport.

Investigators believe Olawusi may be receiving assistance from family members in Nigeria and that he could be a danger to other children.

“Mr. Olawusi is wanted for the abuse and murder of an innocent child, and has fled the country to avoid justice,” said Director Ronald L. Davis of the U.S. Marshals Service.

“We have placed Mr. Olawusi on our 15 Most Wanted list due to the heinous crimes he’s committed and the threat he continues to pose to the public. The USMS will exhaust all resources necessary to bring him to justice for his family and the community.”

Olawusi, who uses the alias Olekun Olawusi, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.