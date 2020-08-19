By Bamidele Bamike

LG Electronics has scored another plus in bringing comfort to the homes of its customers, with the introduction of Nvidia’s G-Sync to the entire line up of OLED TVs to make gaming an awesome experience.

With this new innovation, LG officially rolled out a firmware update making all of its OLED TVs from 2019 much better for PC & console gaming with its support of Nvidia’s G-Sync Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology.

Unveiled at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the new TVs measure between 48 and 88 inches diagonally and offer a multitude of modern features, alongside full G-Sync compatibility.

The G-Sync compatible support enables gamers enjoy comfy couch gaming without tearing, stuttering, or VSync input lag, for a superior experience.

With both the firmware and the latest Game Ready Driver installed, LG’s big-screen TVs become the first in the world to be validated for super-smooth G-Sync compatible gaming, giving GeForce gamers a vastly improved big-screen gaming experience popularly called “Big Format Game Displays (BFGD)”

LG was the first TV manufacturer to bring G-Sync compatible displays to the market, and now it’s expanding its range to all of its OLED TV Line Up.

There are several levels of G-Sync compatibility that Nvidia offers to its partner manufacturers.

The G-Sync rating requires the successful completion of more than compatibility tests in Nvidia labs, as well as effective variable refresh rate control. G-Sync Ultimate has all of that support for over 1,000 nits of brightness; Nvidia’s NULL low-latency technology, a wide color gamut, and a built-in Advanced Nvidia G-Sync processor.

According to the Senior Vice President of the TV product planning division of LG’s Home Entertainment Company, Sam Kim, for customers looking for the ultimate PC gaming experience, a monitor that supports VRR is important. He noted that gamers, who use graphics cards from Nvidia in their rigs, also want support for Nvidia’s proprietary VRR format known as G-Sync.

“Until now, these gamers have been limited to specific models of gaming monitors, which tend to be much smaller than 4K TVs. With G-Sync support, LG OLED TVs can now deliver the same experience, but on screen sizes up to 88 inches.

“G-Sync and other VRR technologies help eliminate flicker, tearing or stuttering on displays when used to play games that are built using VRR. As the first TVs to offer Nvidia G-Sync Compatible support in the industry, LG is once again demonstrating its commitment to delivering the most advanced gaming experience.

“Our partnership with Nvidia, the world’s premiere gaming hardware brand has repositioned LG OLED TVs as a new standard in gaming performance.”

In a similar manner to the open-source: FreeSync technology supported by AMD graphics card (and to a lesser extent, Nvidia’s too), G-Sync is the green team’s own technology that only select brands and models are ratified for. It fixes screen tearing by using variable refresh rates to match the refresh rate of the monitor or TV to the frame rate being output by the graphics card. But G-Sync has evolved beyond that into a certification program that Nvidia itself operates.

There are several levels of G-Sync compatibility that Nvidia offers to its partner manufacturers. The G-Sync rating requires the successful completion of more than 300 compatibility tests in Nvidia labs, as well as effective variable refresh rate control.

There are 12 LG OLED TVmodels in total, each with G-Sync Compatible ratings, ranging in size from a modest 48 inches to a massive 88 inch.

LG OLED TVs are already VRR-compatible with select Xbox One game consoles; the latest update helps the South Korean electronics giant solidifies its hold on the gaming market.

LG has proven to be very aggressive with its support for new technologies. Its OLED TVs are some of the few models that are WISA-ready, giving users the ability to create a completely wireless surround sound speaker setups without the use of an A/V receiver or dedicated soundbar.