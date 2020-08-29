LG Electronics (LG) won laurels at the EISA Awards with four of LG’s innovative home entertainment solutions being honoured for superior performance, outstanding design and maximum usability this year. Organized by the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA), the world’s largest consumer electronics editorial organization, recognition at this year’s competition went to LG OLED TV (model OLED65GX), LG NanoCell TV (model 75NANO99), LG Soundbar (model SN8YG) and LG XBOOM Go (model PL7).

LG Gallery TV was named EISA BEST PREMIUM OLED TV 2020-2021, making this the ninth consecutive time that an LG OLED TV has won an award in the Home Theatre Display & Video Category. This model is the perfect illustration of refinement and leverages OLED’s “self-lit” pixels to deliver state-of-the-art picture quality in an ultra-thin form factor.

With the incredible picture quality that OLED is renowned for enhanced by LG’s AI Picture Pro processing technology, this 65-inch TV can deliver stunning 4K content with a 120Hz refresh rate and advanced HDMI features such as auto low latency mode (ALLM), enhanced audio return channel (eARC) and variable refresh rate (VRR). Equally adept at both movies and games, LG Gallery Series TV with Dolby Vision and LG webOS guarantees the most cinematic visuals and intuitive viewing experience.

LG NanoCell TV was awarded the EISA 8K TV 2020-2021 title for its real 8K resolution and accurate colour reproduction. LG NanoCell display technology, Full Array Local Dimming (FALD), and the company’s third generation α (Alpha) 9 AI processor combine to deliver colours of exceptional purity, superb contrast and depth in addition to a wide viewing angle. And thanks to LG’s powerful AI processor and the latest HDMI connectivity, this TV can seamlessly process 8K content at 60 frames per second.

On the audio front, LG Soundbar and LG XBOOM Go portable speaker won the EISA SOUNDBAR 2020-2021 and EISA MOBILE SPEAKER 2020-2021 awards, respectively. Developed in collaboration with Meridian Audio, the British authority on the science of sound, these products produce rich, premium sound for a truly authentic listening experience.

“Our investments in design, picture technologies and partnerships with industry leaders such as Meridian Audio allow us to offer consumers lifestyle options that have never existed before,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG Home Entertainment Company. “So receiving recognition from such knowledge experts gives us confidence that we are on the right track when it comes to pushing the envelope of home entertainment.”