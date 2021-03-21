Bamidele Bamike

Fouani Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary company of Fouani Group was established in Nigeria 20 years ago with the aim of serving the Nigerian market with the latest, the best, and modern technologically driven electronics, is celebrating 20 years of partnership with global Electronics giant LG.

The partnership played a key role in the evolution and growth of Fouani Nigeria, as it is being recognized as one of the biggest Electronics stores in Nigeria.

According to Mr. Dong Youn Kim, Managing Director, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, the company and Fouani Nigeria Limited over the last 20 years have had a strong history of growth and success.

“Our strong history of growth and success in Nigeria is not complete without mentioning our two decades journey with Fouani Nigeria Limited. It’s not enough to just produce quality products for the customers, the product needs to be made available to the customers and provide seamless customer experience and technical support. Our partnership with Fouani Nigeria has enabled us to do more for our customers”, he said.

“We want to thank each and every one of our customers for their unflinching loyalty and affinity for the LG brand. We promise to continue to meet your needs and aspirations by offering quality electronics that will enrich your lifestyle at a reasonable cost”, he said.

“As a customer-centric brand, we pay attention to the needs and aspirations of our customers. We are enriching lives through our products and want to ensure that our customers don’t have to worry about anything while enjoying your products. When we promise, we deliver. And this is a demonstration of our commitment to enhance our consumer lifestyle in Nigeria”, Mr. Kim noted.

“As we celebrate 20 years in business, we reflected on the huge accomplishments we have made with our amazing partner, LG Electronics. Since Fouani Nigeria started operation in 2001, our dedicated team has worked with LG Electronics, resellers other stakeholders and we have also expanded our footprint across the country”, Managing Director, Fouani Nigeria Limited, Mr. Mohamed Fouani recounted while commenting on the milestone.

Mr. Mohamed Fouani reaffirmed that the company will continue to satisfy its customers’ by providing suitable support and services to make your need answered. “As you know, all our LG brand product are covered with two year warranty and for that we serve you at our service center that is equipped and staffed with best technicians”, he added.

The company has extended tremendously in the recent time covering Lagos state and most of the other Nigerian State (Abuja, Asaba, Benin, Ibadan, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt and Warri) aiming to bring to Nigerians an improved quality of modern digital technology.