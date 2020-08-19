The Nigerian equity market rallied for the third consecutive trading sessions on Wednesday on the back of gains by Japaul Oil, GTBank, Zenith Bank and 10 other stocks.

The All-Share Index (ASI) increased by 34.83 absolute points, representing 0.14 per cent growth to close at 25,171.32 points as the Market Capitalization gained N18.20 billion, appreciating 0.14 per cent to close at N13.13 trillion.

STUDPRESS gained 10 per cent to emerge as the top gainer, while CAP shed the same percentage to top 12 other losers.

The total volumes and values of equities traded on Wednesday dipped by 33.58 per cent and 37.56 per cent respectively, to a total of 180.10 million shares valued at N1.54 billion in 3,108 deals.

The banking sector made the highest advance, gaining 0.8 per cent, underpinned on buying interest in GTBank, Zenith Bank and UBA.

Also, the Insurance and Consumer Goods sectors were lifted 0.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively by price appreciation in AIICO and International Breweries.

Meanwhile, Industrial Goods sector shed 0.04 per cent o the back of the loss suffered by CAP.

The AFR-ICT and Oil & Gas indices were unchanged.